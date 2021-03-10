Steelers' Top Players to Prioritize in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers answered the big Ben Roethlisberger question, but questions still abound as the 2021 free-agency period begins on March 17.

Now that the team has confirmed their veteran quarterback is coming back for at least one more season, they have to figure out how to put a contender around him. The quarterback's new contract went a long way in helping them get to a position of financial flexibility, but there's still work to be done.

After starting the offseason in the red, the Steelers now have nearly $8 million of cap space. Given their own free agents that are set to hit the market, prioritizing and handing out new contracts to the right players will be key to a successful offseason.

The budget is going to be tight, and the 2020 campaign obviously showed shortcomings in the roster. But the Steelers are going to need to find the right mix of value to the franchise on a budget with the free agents they prioritize.

Here's a rundown of the players who fit that profile the best.