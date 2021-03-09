Les Miles, Kansas Reach $2M Contract Settlement After 2013 Harrassment Probe

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The University of Kansas has reached a $2 million settlement with Les Miles after agreeing to part ways with the football coach late Monday night, according to the school.

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star noted Miles will receive monthly checks of $201,187.50 from April to June followed by payments of $231,250 from July through December.

Miles was fired two years into his Kansas tenure following the revelation of past inappropriate conduct while head coach at LSU in 2013, resulting in the Tigers' then-athletic director recommending his firing and LSU ultimately banning the coach from interacting with female student employees in private.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, KU athletic director Jeff Long, who hired Miles to coach the Jayhawks, said an outside firm would be involved in finding a new head coach, but the decision would ultimately rest with him.

Yet concerns over Long's track record in hiring coaches were notably raised during Tuesday's press conference.

Following the departure of Bobby Petrino at Arkansas, Long hired John Smith, who was fired after one season and a 4-8 record, and Bret Bielema, who went 29-34 in five seasons. Bielema put together only one season of eight or more wins in his time with the Razorbacks.

The Jayhawks are in an even worse spot now as they attempt to hire their fifth full-time head coach since 2010. Kansas has won just 21 total games since then and is coming off an 0-9 season under Miles.

Long attempted to fire David Beaty with cause in order to hire Miles, though Beaty sued and the school eventually settled, paying out $2.55 million of the final $3 million on Beaty's contract. On Tuesday, the athletic director said he conducted "multiple" background searches on Miles and asked the coach if there was anything in his past that could embarrass the school.

Miles declined to reveal LSU's investigation.