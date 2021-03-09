James Wiseman Trade Rumors: Warriors Would Want 'Generational' Player for Rookie

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors aren't shopping James Wiseman, but there is reportedly one scenario in which they will consider trading their rookie center.

Per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday (h/t NBC Sports), the Warriors would need to receive a "generational" talent back if they move Wiseman.

Letourneau also noted the Warriors' top-three-protected 2021 first-round pick acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves last year in the D'Angelo Russell trade is unlikely to be used in an offer "unless they got back someone generational such as Joel Embiid or Giannis Antetokounmpo."

Wiseman was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA draft by the Warriors. The 19-year-old has shown flashes of promise in 26 appearances thus far. He is averaging 11.9 points on 51.0 percent shooting from the field, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

After being used as a starter at the beginning of the season, Wiseman has primarily come off the bench in his last 10 games played. He missed 11 games from Feb. 2 to 20 because of a sprained wrist.

Golden State has managed to remain on the fringes of playoff contention in the Western Conference throughout the first half of the season. The team sits in the second play-in spot as the No. 9 seed with a 19-18 record after losing five of eight games before the All-Star break.