    Dez Bryant Calls Dak Prescott's Reported $160M Cowboys Contract 'Well Deserved'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 9, 2021

    Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant (88) and Dak Prescott (4) celebrate during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
    Roger Steinman/Associated Press

    Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has yet to find his NFL home for 2021, but after hearing former teammate Dak Prescott signed one of the largest quarterback contracts in league history, he says it feels like he did.

    Bryant, who earned his third Pro Bowl nod in Prescott's first year under center (2016), praised Prescott for reportedly signing a four-year, $160 million deal after three offseasons' worth of negotiations regarding a long-term extension for the 2016 fourth-round pick.   

    The uncertainty surrounding Prescott's future seemed to increase when he went down with a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle in Week 5 of the 2020 season, but the Cowboys remained committed to the star throughout his recovery. 

    To Bryant, it's the Cowboys making right what he says happened to the franchise after running back DeMarco Murray, a two-time Pro Bowler with Dallas, joined the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency in 2015 a year after he led the league in rushing attempts, yards, touchdowns and rushing yards per game. 

    Maybe Bryant is hoping he's next on the Cowboys' list of offseason acquisitions. 

