Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax Beat Naomi, Lana; Retain WWE Women's Tag Titles at Raw

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were victorious over Naomi and Lana in a women's tag team championship match on Raw on Monday night.

Jax hit an avalanche on Lana that also knocked Naomi off the apron. From there, she delivered a thunderous powerbomb to The Ravishing Russian to win and hold on to the gold.

Reginald, Carmella's former sommelier, played a minor role in the outcome after having aligned himself with Jax and Baszler. He proved to be a constant nuisance to the challengers from the outside.

Jax has spent most of the winter slamming Lana through various tables. Lana gained a measure of revenge when she eliminated Jax from the women's Royal Rumble match. She went a step further on the Feb. 8 edition of Raw, beating Jax in a tables match.

A week before that, Lana and Naomi were victorious in a Triple Threat tag match to earn a championship opportunity at a later date. Unfortunately, they were unable to capitalize on the chance.

Jax and Baszler were already a formidable tandem on their own. With Reginald always likely to make his presence known, they've become an even more difficult team to overcome.

That doesn't bode well for anybody who's looking to take the titles off the champs on the road to WrestleMania 37.