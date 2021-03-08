Damian Lillard Says He, Paul George Moved on from Past Issues: 'Life Is Short'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Paul George and Damian Lillard have buried the hatchet.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Clippers star revised his previous criticism of Lillard's series-winning shot from the first round of the 2019 postseason when George was with the Oklahoma City Thunder and called the deep three a "bad shot":

And on Monday, Lillard tweeted that he wasn't holding any grudges:

The bad blood seemed to start with Lillard's 37-footer in 2019, which he followed by waving goodbye to the Thunder bench. The move was as much directed toward Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder, who had plenty of back-and-forth with Lillard throughout the series.

But George remembered. The next season, with George in Los Angeles, Lillard missed two free throws with the Portland Trail Blazers trailing the Clippers by a point and just 18.6 seconds remaining. George, Patrick Beverley and several other Clippers openly mocked Lillard after the miss.

Lillard responded by referencing previous playoff series where his teams eliminated Beverley and George. It spilled over to Instagram:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Lillard and CJ McCollum didn't forget, publicly mocking the Clippers when they blew a 3-1 series lead vs. the Denver Nuggets in last year's Western Conference semifinals:

But all's well that ends well. George and Lillard were teammates on Team LeBron during Sunday's All-Star Game and have moved on from their beef.