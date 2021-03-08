Rockets Trade Rumors: Sterling Brown Expected to Draw Interest

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets have reportedly already fielded calls about several of their stars, but Sterling Brown is also expected to be among players who will interest teams around the league ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer provided the update on the Rockets' situation on Monday.

Brown's defense is likely what is attracting other teams, but the 26-year-old is also having one of his best offensive seasons in his first outing with the Rockets, averaging 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds through 22.3 minutes per game. While his scoring and rebounds are career highs, so is his shooting percentage from three (40.2).

Through three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, who drafted him in the second round, the 6'5", 219-pound wing appeared in 162 games (starting 12), averaging 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game.

If that's not enticing enough, he's also a cheap option. The Rockets signed the SMU product to a one-year minimum deal.

The Rockets are just 11-23, having ended the first half on a 13-game losing streak. In an all-but-lost season, their best option would be to move on from any player who would allow them to net a return that would aid in their rebuild, rather than lose them for nothing in free agency next season. That's a situation that could pan out not just with Brown, but with Victor Oladipo and P.J. Tucker, who O'Connor also reported are receiving trade buzz.

For Houston, the time is now—or at least until March 25, the trade deadline.