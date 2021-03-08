    Ryan Fitzpatrick Reportedly Plans to Play in 2021 Despite Retirement Rumors

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2021
    Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) looks to throw a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas.The Dolphins won the game 26-25. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
    Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

    Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick plans to play in 2021 and "should have a sizable free-agent market," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    This comes after NFL reporter John Clayton wrote for The Fan 104.3 that Fitzpatrick "looks like he's going to retire."

    The 38-year-old is a free agent after spending the past two years with the Miami Dolphins. He has appeared in games for eight different organizations during his 16 years in the NFL.    

    Though he lost his starting job to rookie Tua Tagovailoa last season, Fitzpatrick was playing well before the switch and finished the year with 2,091 passing yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games (seven starts).

    He also had some late-game heroics off the bench in a come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders:

    In 2019, the veteran totaled 3,529 passing yards and 20 touchdowns while also leading the Dolphins with 243 rushing yards.

    Fitzpatrick was even better in limited action with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018, leading the NFL with 9.6 yards per attempt while splitting time with Jameis Winston. Even at his age, the quarterback continues to show he can help teams either as a starter or as a reserve when needed.

    His next destination could be another opportunity to either compete for a starting job or help groom a young player at the position.

