    Kobe Bryant Autographed Ticket from Final Lakers Game Auctions for over $40K

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant speaks to fans after the Lakers' NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. Bryant scored 60 points in what he said was his final NBA game as the Lakers won 101-96. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    A signed ticket from Kobe Bryant's final game in the NBA sold for $40,590 at auction, according to TMZ Sports.

    There were 42 total bids at Goldin Auctions before the ticket sold. 

    The April 13, 2016 game was an unforgettable one as Bryant scored 60 points in a win over the Utah Jazz. He took over in the fourth quarter before addressing the crowd with an iconic speech ending with "Mamba Out."

    It closed a 20-year career that included 18 All-Star selections, five NBA titles and 33,643 points that ranked third in history when he retired.

    Even an upper-deck ticket for Bryant's final game likely came with a hefty price tag at the time, but a signature from the eventual Hall of Famer certainly helped the seller get their money back and then some.

    Related

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Nets, Suns take the top two spots at the All-Star break.

      Read our latest rankings 📲

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report

      It's Time for All Sports to Stand Up for Women

      Mickey Callaway. Jared Porter. @abbeymastracco says: Enough. How the sports industry can move the needle for gender equality in every workplace📲

      It's Time for All Sports to Stand Up for Women
      NBA logo
      NBA

      It's Time for All Sports to Stand Up for Women

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers Prefer Andre Drummond Over DeMarcus Cousins

      Lakers Prefer Andre Drummond Over DeMarcus Cousins
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Lakers Prefer Andre Drummond Over DeMarcus Cousins

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      Lonzo Trade Talks 'Fizzled'

      Market for the Pelicans guard has cooled, but a trade does 'remain a possibility' (The Ringer)

      Lonzo Trade Talks 'Fizzled'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lonzo Trade Talks 'Fizzled'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report