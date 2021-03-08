Kobe Bryant Autographed Ticket from Final Lakers Game Auctions for over $40K

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A signed ticket from Kobe Bryant's final game in the NBA sold for $40,590 at auction, according to TMZ Sports.

There were 42 total bids at Goldin Auctions before the ticket sold.

The April 13, 2016 game was an unforgettable one as Bryant scored 60 points in a win over the Utah Jazz. He took over in the fourth quarter before addressing the crowd with an iconic speech ending with "Mamba Out."

It closed a 20-year career that included 18 All-Star selections, five NBA titles and 33,643 points that ranked third in history when he retired.

Even an upper-deck ticket for Bryant's final game likely came with a hefty price tag at the time, but a signature from the eventual Hall of Famer certainly helped the seller get their money back and then some.