Michael Jordan Signed, Worn 'AJ 1' Shoes Used for Recruiting Sell for $529.7K

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

A pair of autographed and game-worn Air Jordan 1s reportedly sold for $529,770 at auction, according to TMZ Sports.

Jordan reportedly gave the sneakers to the grandmother of a recruit his alma mater, North Carolina, was chasing in 1985. Jordan was with the Chicago Bulls by that point and had launched his signature shoe line with Nike. The pitch apparently didn't work, with the unnamed player choosing a different school.

But his grandmother held onto the sneakers for 35 years before dying and gifting them to someone else, who put them up for auction at MEARS.

One cool detail—the game-worn AJ1s Jordan gave that grandmother were different sizes. Jordan wore a 13 on his left foot and a 13.5 on his right.