Bulls Trade Rumors: Teams Told Thaddeus Young 'Isn't Available' at Deadline

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls reportedly have been telling teams that veteran forward Thaddeus Young "isn't available for trade" ahead of the March 25 deadline, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

Young, who is in the midst of the most efficient season of his 14-year career, reportedly has been "highly sought after" by teams looking to upgrade their rosters while not breaking the bank in terms of draft picks and young players.

Young, who is in the midst of the most efficient season of his 14-year career, reportedly has been "highly sought after" by teams looking to upgrade their rosters while not breaking the bank in terms of draft picks and young players. He's averaging 12.1 points on a career-high 60.9 percent shooting while adding 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine told reporters on February 15 that Young is the "MVP of the team."

"He does a little bit of everything," LaVine said. "He can damn near average a triple-double. He makes up for our mistakes defensively, guards some of the best big men every night. Even if he's undersized, he knows how to play tricks with them. He has been great for us. [Monday night], he showed that again with crucial plays—getting charges and rebounds, being physical. He's the type of guy you love to have on your team."

Given the fact that LaVine is in the midst of a breakout campaign that could end in an All-NBA selection, his praise of Young likely carries weight in the Bulls organization. Even if the team does intend to trade him, it doesn't have to move quickly on a trade for the 32-year-old because he still has one year remaining on his contract at a reasonable $14.2 million salary.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Chicago may find a more robust trade market for Young during the offseason.