    Rams' Michael Brockers, Robert Woods Reportedly Subject of Trade Calls

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2021

    Defensive lineman Michael Brockers is pictured before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 20-9. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers is reportedly available in trade talks, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. 

    Per that report, "Teams have also called on Robert Woods, though L.A.'s been hesitant to move him in the past when interest from contending teams has surfaced."

                           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

