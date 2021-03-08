Rams' Michael Brockers, Robert Woods Reportedly Subject of Trade Calls

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers is reportedly available in trade talks, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Per that report, "Teams have also called on Robert Woods, though L.A.'s been hesitant to move him in the past when interest from contending teams has surfaced."

