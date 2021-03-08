Allen Robinson Rumors: 'Bears Don't Want to Lose Their Best Player on Offense'

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Allen Robinson II didn't seem particularly enthused about his future in Chicago during the 2020 season.

It doesn't appear the Bears are particularly sympathetic to Robinson's potential desire for a new home. ESPN's Adam Schefter said Monday on Get Up that he expects the Bears to use the franchise tag on their star wideout:

"It's hard to imagine that the Chicago Bears would allow Allen Robinson to get out the door, even though these two sides haven't spoken in months about a long-term deal. The Bears don't want to lose their best player on offense. He would like to become a free agent, he would like to see what's out there. Again, I would imagine it results in the tag of Allen Robinson, which would restrict his movement in the free-agent signing period."

Robinson angled for a contract extension ahead of and during the 2020 season, and he seemed frustrated with the lack of progress in talks during a February interview with Tyler Dunne.

"Unfortunately we've come to what seems to be a fork in the road," Robinson said. "But not even a fork. We haven't even been given a viable option to be able to do those things that we want to do without sacrificing a ridiculous amount pretty much for the rest of my career."

Robinson has been one of the most productive receivers in football during his three-year stint with the Bears, despite dealing with some of the sport's worst quarterback play. The Penn State product recorded 102 receptions for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns in 2020; his receiving yards were almost double the amount of any other Bears player.

It's likely that Robinson will want to be paid as one of the best receivers in football. Four receivers currently have contracts with an average annual value of at least $20 million per season; it seems likely that the $20 million mark is at the lower end of Robinson's expectations.