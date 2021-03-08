Giants' Top Players to Prioritize in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

The New York Giants fell just short of winning the NFC East in 2020, but they did make several positive big strides. Their defense came together under coordinator Patrick Graham, while the team forged an identity as a gritty competitive unit under head coach Joe Judge.

The Giants finished the year with just six wins but ranked ninth in scoring defense. More importantly, they were a team that no one should have been eager to face. With a few key additions on the roster, they could become a relevant force in the postseason.

The biggest problem facing the Giants and general manager Dave Gettleman is a lack of cap space. New York is projected to have just $1.4 million in cap space. The team also has a few noteworthy players of its own slated to hit the open market.

Where should the Giants look to spend their money in free agency? That's what we'll examine here. We'll look at three players New York should prioritize during 2021 free agency.