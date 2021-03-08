Giants' Top Players to Prioritize in 2021 NFL Free Agency

Giants' Top Players to Prioritize in 2021 NFL Free AgencyMarch 8, 2021
The New York Giants fell just short of winning the NFC East in 2020, but they did make several positive big strides. Their defense came together under coordinator Patrick Graham, while the team forged an identity as a gritty competitive unit under head coach Joe Judge.
The Giants finished the year with just six wins but ranked ninth in scoring defense. More importantly, they were a team that no one should have been eager to face. With a few key additions on the roster, they could become a relevant force in the postseason.
The biggest problem facing the Giants and general manager Dave Gettleman is a lack of cap space. New York is projected to have just $1.4 million in cap space. The team also has a few noteworthy players of its own slated to hit the open market.
Where should the Giants look to spend their money in free agency? That's what we'll examine here. We'll look at three players New York should prioritize during 2021 free agency.
DL Leonard Williams
Without a doubt, defensive lineman Leonard Williams should be New York's top free-agent priority this offseason. He had a breakout year in 2020, racking up 11.5 sacks and 42 quarterback pressures. He'll likely parlay that into a massive long-term deal.
It's going to take work to create the cap space needed to retain the 26-year-old, but the Giants are eager to make it happen.
"The Giants want Leonard Williams back. They have told him that. He likes it in New York, too. They just have to make the money work," Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News wrote.
New York has already invested heavily in Williams, trading for him two years ago and giving him the franchise tag in 2020. Failing to retain the standout defender now would be an organizational failure on the part of the Giants and Gettleman.
WR Allen Robinson II
If the Giants are able to create a copious amount of cap space—and that's a big if, to be fair—they should prioritize adding a legitimate No. 1 receiver to the offensive mix. Quarterback Daniel Jones has lacked an elite top target thus far in his career, and his development would greatly benefit from having one.
Chicago Bears wideout Allen Robinson II would be an ideal player to fill that role. He's been a playmaker for both the Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars and isn't heavily dependent on stellar quarterback play. Theoretically, he would shine in New York while also helping to make Jones a better pro quarterback.
If Robinson can rack up 1,250 receiving yards with the tandem of Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles under center—which he did in 2020—he should be able to produce similar numbers with Jones.
Again, adding Robinson would require clearing a lot of cap room. When it comes to external free agents, though, he should be at the top of New York's wish list.
OG Joe Thuney
This is yet another potential move that would require more cap space than the Giants currently have. However, New York may be close to clearing some room while also creating a sizeable need along the interior of the offensive line.
According to Jason La Canfora of Inside Access, the Giants are looking to trade guard Kevin Zeitler. Per the report, other teams believe New York will release the 31-year-old instead. He is owed $12 million in base salary this season, and cutting him would create $7 million in additional cap space.
It would also leave the Giants down a starting guard, which is where Joe Thuney of the New England Patriots comes into play.
He has played both guard and tackle for the Patriots and played at least 97 percent of the offensive snaps in each of his five pro campaigns. He allowed just two sacks over 980 snaps this past season, according to Pro Football Focus.
If the Giants part with Zeitler—and/or offensive tackle Nate Solder—landing Thuney would represent a massive free-agent win.
*Cap information via Spotrac.