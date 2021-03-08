Patriots' Top Players to Prioritize in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

It's nearly time for the New England Patriots to begin constructing their roster for the 2021 NFL season. And after going 7-9 and missing the playoffs last year, they've got a bit of work to do to get back to contention.

Fortunately for the Pats, they're going to have plenty of cap space to work with this offseason. Per Over the Cap, New England is projected to have $66.5 million of cap space (assuming the salary cap is around $180.5 million), which will be the third most in the NFL.

The Patriots also have quite a few needs they'll need to address, though, most notably at quarterback. But their best option may be to take a new franchise signal-caller in the 2021 NFL draft (perhaps with the No. 15 overall pick), rather than sign a free agent like they did last year, when they brought in Cam Newton.

With free agency set to begin March 17 at 4 p.m. ET, here are three players New England should prioritize going after.