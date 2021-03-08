Eagles' Top Players to Prioritize in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't going to be big spenders when NFL free agency begins on March 17 at 4 p.m. ET. They're likely going to have to restructure some contracts and make some cuts if they're going to add any free agents to their roster for the 2021 season.

According to Over the Cap, Philadelphia would currently be $34.1 million over the league's salary cap (assuming that will be about $180.5 million), so it will need to find ways to clear some space. Once that happens, the Eagles still likely won't be pursuing high-end free agents, as they'll look for low-cost players who can improve their team.

Although free agency hasn't arrived yet, Philadelphia has already made some big changes this offseason. It hired Nick Sirianni to be its new head coach, then it traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. That means Jalen Hurts could be poised to start under center in 2021.

What's next for the Eagles? Here are three players they should prioritize when free agency begins.