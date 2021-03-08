Warriors' Steph Curry: I Still Have 'A Lot to Accomplish' but Nothing 'To Prove'

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Stephen Curry turns 33 years old in exactly one week, but it was clear he is still one of the best players in the league after he dropped 28 points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals behind 8-of-16 shooting from deep during Sunday's All-Star Game.

"I have a lot to accomplish," the Golden State Warriors leader told reporters. "I don't have anything to prove. Subtle difference there."

Curry helped lead Team LeBron to a 170-150 victory and hit multiple shots from just inside half court. Teammate Damian Lillard ended the game with the target-score finish by connecting from half court on his way to 32 points.

It's hard to argue with No. 30's suggestion he doesn't have anything left to prove.

After all, he is well on his way to the Hall of Fame with three championships, two league MVPs, six All-NBA selections, seven All-Star nods and a scoring title. He is arguably an MVP candidate again this season in a loaded field and is averaging 29.7 points, 6.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while keeping the Warriors afloat in the playoff race.

He is doing it all without the injured Klay Thompson and after he played a mere five games during the 2019-20 campaign.

One thing left for Curry to accomplish is to become the NBA's all-time leader in three-point field goals made. He is second on the list with 2,664 and closing in on Ray Allen's mark of 2,973. Considering the Davidson product already has 169 made triples in 35 games this season, it is just a matter of time until he passes Allen.

Curry can also lead the Warriors to the playoffs this season.

They are 19-18, which is good enough for the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference and just three games out of the No. 5 seed. There is also a play-in tournament this season, so the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds will have an opportunity to play their way into the traditional playoff bracket.

If Curry plays like he did Sunday and throughout the first half of the season, Golden State could find itself lacing it up for the playoffs after finishing with the worst record in the league when he and Thompson were sidelined in 2019-20.