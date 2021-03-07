    Stephen Curry Warriors Rookie Card Sells for Record $431K, Graded Mint 9

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2021

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after basketball's NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors superstar and MVP candidate Stephen Curry won the Three-Point Contest on Sunday. He wasn't just money from beyond the arc, however.

    According to Goldin Auctions, a Curry rookie card sold for $430,500 on the same day:

    That comes one week after a Luka Doncic 2018-19 National Treasures Rc Auto Logoman 1/1 sold for $4.6 million. And a Doncic Panini Gold Prizm card went for $799,500 a few weeks ago as well, according to Joyce Li of Hypebeast.

    And in September, a Giannis Antetokounmpo rookie card from the Panini America's 2013-14 "National Treasures" run went for $1.8 million, per TMZ Sports.

    Even in the emerging Top Shot world, NBA trading cards continue to pop off.

