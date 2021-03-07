Luka Doncic Laughs off NBA Skills Competition Performance: 'I Didn't Warm Up'

John Raoux/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic received a bye into the second round of Sunday's All-Star Skills Competition, but that was as far as he advanced.

Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis defeated Doncic on the way to winning the entire contest. In fact, Sabonis blew Doncic out with the Mavericks guard struggling to complete the pass:

Apparently, the poor performance was because Doncic didn't warm up.

At least that was what he told teammate Jalen Brunson:

Doncic shouldn't feel too bad since Sabonis also defeated Julius Randle of the New York Knicks and Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic to win the title in an impressive overall performance.