    Luka Doncic Laughs off NBA Skills Competition Performance: 'I Didn't Warm Up'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2021

    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic looks to shoot against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic received a bye into the second round of Sunday's All-Star Skills Competition, but that was as far as he advanced.  

    Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis defeated Doncic on the way to winning the entire contest. In fact, Sabonis blew Doncic out with the Mavericks guard struggling to complete the pass:

    Apparently, the poor performance was because Doncic didn't warm up.

    At least that was what he told teammate Jalen Brunson:

    Doncic shouldn't feel too bad since Sabonis also defeated Julius Randle of the New York Knicks and Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic to win the title in an impressive overall performance.

