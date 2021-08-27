Bulls, Blazers, Cavs' Updated Rosters, Salary Cap After Lauri Markkanen Trade

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers reportedly completed a three-team trade Friday that will send forward Lauri Markkanen from the Bulls to the Cavs.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal will also see forward Larry Nance Jr. go from Cleveland to Portland, while the Bulls will acquire former Blazers forward Derrick Jones Jr., a lottery-protected future first-round pick from Portland and a future second-round pick from Cleveland.

Wojnarowski also noted that it was a sign-and-trade deal since Markkanen was a restricted free agent. Markkanen's new contract is for four years and $67 million, per Wojnarowski.

Here is a rundown of the updated rosters for the Bulls, Cabs and Blazers, along with updated salary cap space for each team, courtesy of Spotrac.

Chicago Bulls Roster

DeMar DeRozan (SG)

Nikola Vucevic (C)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Zach LaVine (SG)

Lonzo Ball (PG)

Alex Caruso (SG)

Patrick Williams (SF)

Coby White (PG)

Troy Brown Jr. (SF)

Tony Bradley (C)

Javonte Green (SG)

Ayo Dosunmu (SG)

Marko Simonovic (C)

Derrick Jones Jr. (SF)

$130,164,825 in total salary cap

Cleveland Cavaliers Roster

Kevin Love (PF)

Jarrett Allen (C)

Ricky Rubio (PG)

Lauri Markkanen (PF)

Cedi Osman (SF)

Evan Mobley (C)

Darius Garland (PG)

Isaac Okoro (SG)

Collin Sexton (PG)

Dylan Windler (SG)

Damyean Doston (SG)

Dean Wade (PF)

Mfiondu Kabengele (PF)

Lamar Stevens (PF)

$130,200,811 in total salary cap

Portland Trail Blazers Roster

Damian Lillard (PG)

C.J. McCollum (SG)

Norman Powell (SG)

Robert Covington (PF)

Jusuf Nurkic (C)

Larry Nance Jr. (PF)

Anfernee Simons (SG)

Nassir Little (SF)

Ben McLemore (SF)

Tony Snell (SG)

Cody Zeller (C)

CJ Elleby (SF)

Greg Brown III (PF)

$135,098,551 in total salary cap

Markkanen, who was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, was the biggest name in Friday's trade, although his production has dropped off since his sophomore campaign.

He seemed destined for stardom after averaging 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers made during his second NBA season in 2018-19, but he dealt with injuries and took on a lesser role over the next two seasons.

Last season, Markkanen averaged a career-low 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, although he did make 2.3 three-pointers per game, maintaining his value as a stretch 4.

The acquisition of All-Star center Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic last season made Markkanen expendable, and he could now have a bigger role on a Cleveland team that has a pair of bigs in Jarrett Allen and rookie Evan Mobley who primarily work in the paint.

Going from Cleveland to Portland was another power forward in Nance, who is best known for his defensive abilities.

Nance missed significant time because of injury in 2020-21 and only appeared in 35 games, but he came through with 9.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game when on the court. He also set a new career high with 36.0 percent shooting from three-point range.

The 28-year-old was even better the year before with averages of 10.1 points and 7.3 boards per game as a high-energy option off the bench for the Cavaliers.

Nance first came to Cleveland in a 2018 midseason trade, getting significant minutes for a team that reached the NBA Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors. He re-signed on a four-year deal that keeps him under team control through 2022-23.

Going from Portland to Chicago is Jones, who is best known for his highlight-reel dunks, much like new teammate Zach LaVine.

Jones, 24, averaged 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds, while shooting 48.4 percent from the field in 58 games last season. His best year came in 2019-20 with the Miami Heat when he averaged 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds, and shot 52.7 percent from the floor.

Jones will join a new-look Bulls team with playoff aspirations this season after it added DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball to a roster that already included LaVine and Vucevic.