    Steve Stricker Hopes Tiger Woods Can Join Team USA at 2021 Ryder Cup After Crash

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2021

    FILE - In this May 16, 2019, file photo, Steve Stricker hits off the seventh tee during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. The Senior PGA Championship opens Thursday, May 23, in Pittsford, N.Y. Stricker, who is splitting time between playing on the PGA and Champions Tour, was initially planning to compete at the PGA's Fort Worth Invitational this weekend, before electing to head to Oak Hill after winning the Champions Tour's first major _ The Regions Tournament _ two weeks ago. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    While Tiger Woods recovers from serious injuries suffered in a car crash last month, United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker would like the superstar somehow involved in the international event.

    "I'd love to have him around [at the Ryder Cup]," Stricker said Sunday, per Bob Harig of ESPN. "I'm hoping in one way, shape or form. But it's too early to kind of commit to anything."

    There has been speculation Woods could be named team's vice captain, but Stricker did not confirm it.

    Woods suffered "significant" injuries in the single-car accident and required extensive surgery to heal comminuted open fractures in his leg.

    There have been limited updates, and it's unknown when or if Woods will be able to return to golf, but Stricker looked at the positives.

    "Obviously we're all pulling for him," the 54-year-old said. "We're thankful that he's alive."

    Stricker has already named Jim Furyk, Davis Love III and Zach Johnson as vice captains and has two openings left.

    Woods has loads of experience as a player in the Ryder Cup, competing in 37 matches across eight different events dating back to 1997. He was also a vice captain in 2018 under Jim Fuyrk, although he went 0-4 as a player that year.

    In 2019, Woods captained the United States team to a win in the Presidents Cup.

