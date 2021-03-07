Celtics' Jayson Tatum on Jaylen Brown: 'I'm Not Going to Let Him Score' in ASG

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been at the forefront of the scoring for the Boston Celtics this season. But when the pair takes the court on opposing teams at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Tatum is going to use that chemistry to his advantage.

"I know all of his moves, I know what he's going to do," Tatum said, via Brian Robb of MassLive.com. "I'm not going to let him score."

Tatum, who earned his second consecutive All-Star nod and was drafted to Team Durant, averaged a career-high 24.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists through the first half of the season. Next to him, Brown, a first-time All-Star who will play for Team LeBron, posted 24.7 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead Boston to a 19-17 record, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference.

With Tatum apparently zeroed in on defense, perhaps both of them will learn something they can bring back to the Celtics in the second half since the team boasts a 111.7 defensive rating that is good for just 16th in the NBA.