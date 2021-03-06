NBA Hasn't Had Discussions About Changing Logo to Kobe Bryant, Adam Silver Says

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently suggested on social media and in subsequent talks with reporters that the NBA should change its logo to late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's likeness.

Amid that discussion, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was asked Saturday if the league had any logo plans, to which he replied, "there are no ongoing discussions at the league office" but that "things change over time," per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Irving started the conversation Feb. 24:

The point guard was asked more about his stance the next day after a win against the Orlando Magic.

"As a Native Black man, as a Native Black king, I think it's part of my responsibility to continue to push our generation, our culture forward. ... My thing is paying homage to the example that has been set by that man," Irving told reporters.

Former Lakers legend Jerry West is the model for the current NBA logo. He has gone on record, most notably in a conversation on ESPN's The Jump in 2017, that he wishes the league would change it.

The logo has been in place since 1969.