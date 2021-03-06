    NBA Hasn't Had Discussions About Changing Logo to Kobe Bryant, Adam Silver Says

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 6, 2021

    NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during an interview before Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently suggested on social media and in subsequent talks with reporters that the NBA should change its logo to late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's likeness.

    Amid that discussion, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was asked Saturday if the league had any logo plans, to which he replied, "there are no ongoing discussions at the league office" but that "things change over time," per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

    Irving started the conversation Feb. 24:

    The point guard was asked more about his stance the next day after a win against the Orlando Magic.

    "As a Native Black man, as a Native Black king, I think it's part of my responsibility to continue to push our generation, our culture forward. ... My thing is paying homage to the example that has been set by that man," Irving told reporters.

    Former Lakers legend Jerry West is the model for the current NBA logo. He has gone on record, most notably in a conversation on ESPN's The Jump in 2017, that he wishes the league would change it.

    The logo has been in place since 1969.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Adam Silver Respects LeBron's ASG Take

      NBA Commissioner didn't take offense to Lakers star's critical comments regarding the league's decision to hold the All-Star Game

      Adam Silver Respects LeBron's ASG Take
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Adam Silver Respects LeBron's ASG Take

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Adam Silver 'Fairly Optimistic' 2021-22 NBA Season Will Start on Time

      Adam Silver 'Fairly Optimistic' 2021-22 NBA Season Will Start on Time
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Adam Silver 'Fairly Optimistic' 2021-22 NBA Season Will Start on Time

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Silver: 'Nothing Aberrational' About NBA Referee Calls Despite Criticism

      Silver: 'Nothing Aberrational' About NBA Referee Calls Despite Criticism
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Silver: 'Nothing Aberrational' About NBA Referee Calls Despite Criticism

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Most Memorable All-Star Weekend Moments 📊

      Looking back at our 10 favorite moments since 2000 from the NBA's biggest weekend

      Most Memorable All-Star Weekend Moments 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Most Memorable All-Star Weekend Moments 📊

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report