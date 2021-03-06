Video: Jordan Spieth Makes Hole-in-1 on No. 2 at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

Jordan Spieth's attempt to move into contention at the Arnold Palmer Invitational got off to a great start Saturday.

After a birdie on the first hole, Spieth hit an ace on the par-three second hole to bring his score to eight under par:

Spieth began the day tied for seventh at five under par. The 27-year-old is looking to end a winless drought on the PGA Tour that dates back to July 2017 at the British Open.

He has come close to ending that streak multiple times this season. The Texas native finished two shots behind Brooks Koepka at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and three shots behind Daniel Berger at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last month.

While there's still a lot of golf left to play, Spieth's historic moment at Bay Hill Club is a positive sign for the rest of the weekend.