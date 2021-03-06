    Video: Jordan Spieth Makes Hole-in-1 on No. 2 at Arnold Palmer Invitational

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 6, 2021

    Jordan Spieth tees off on the 10th hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
    Ryan Kang/Associated Press

    Jordan Spieth's attempt to move into contention at the Arnold Palmer Invitational got off to a great start Saturday. 

    After a birdie on the first hole, Spieth hit an ace on the par-three second hole to bring his score to eight under par:

    Spieth began the day tied for seventh at five under par. The 27-year-old is looking to end a winless drought on the PGA Tour that dates back to July 2017 at the British Open. 

    He has come close to ending that streak multiple times this season. The Texas native finished two shots behind Brooks Koepka at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and three shots behind Daniel Berger at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last month. 

    While there's still a lot of golf left to play, Spieth's historic moment at Bay Hill Club is a positive sign for the rest of the weekend.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Jorddan Spieth HOLE-IN-ONE ⛳

      Spieth gets a favorable bounce on a par-3 and the ball just keeps on going

      Jorddan Spieth HOLE-IN-ONE ⛳
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Jorddan Spieth HOLE-IN-ONE ⛳

      Golf Digest
      via Twitter

      Corey Conners Takes Lead After 2nd Round

      Conners (-9) now holds the solo lead for first place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

      Corey Conners Takes Lead After 2nd Round
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Corey Conners Takes Lead After 2nd Round

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Tiger Woods Was Found ‘Unconscious’

      Officials say Woods was found unresponsive in driver seat by local man at crash scene

      Tiger Woods Was Found ‘Unconscious’
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Tiger Woods Was Found ‘Unconscious’

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      McIlroy Among Co-Leaders After Round 1 of Arnold Palmer Invitational

      McIlroy Among Co-Leaders After Round 1 of Arnold Palmer Invitational
      Golf logo
      Golf

      McIlroy Among Co-Leaders After Round 1 of Arnold Palmer Invitational

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report