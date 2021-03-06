NBA Trade Rumors: Top Reports Surrounding 2021 All-Star WeekendMarch 6, 2021
NBA Trade Rumors: Top Reports Surrounding 2021 All-Star Weekend
The 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend has arrived, with the game itself set to take place at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. As has been the case in most recent NBA seasons, the All-Star game will also be accompanied by a 3-point contest and a slam-dunk contest.
Of course, on-court competition isn't the only reason why All-Star Weekend is of interest to NBA fans. With so many star players in the same place at the same time, trade rumors will inevitably flow. This year's All-Star Weekend should act as a ramping point for rumors ahead of the March 26 trade deadline.
Here, we'll dig into some of the latest trade-related buzz ahead of Sunday's matchup between Team LeBron and Team Durant.
Pistons, Cavaliers Likely to Be Sellers
Many NBA teams are still in playoff contention and will be buyers ahead of the trade deadline. The Detroit Pistons (10-26) and Cleveland Cavaliers (14-22) are not among them. Unsurprisingly, both are expected to be sellers at the deadline.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III, the Pistons are expected to receive trade interest on Wayne Ellington. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Detroit and Blake Griffin have already agreed to terms on a buyout.
The Cavaliers, meanwhile, will look to move Andre Drummond, among others.
"Cleveland has also been open to discussing forwards Cedi Osman and Taurean Prince and center JaVale McGee in the right deal, sources said. Several teams have called on the Cavaliers’ wing players, those sources said," Charania wrote.
Per Charania, the Cavaliers have identified a handful of players they view as franchise building blocks. Drummond, Osman, Prince and McGee are not part of that group. Depending on how other teams value Cleveland's expendable players, a mass exodus at the deadline could be in the works.
Kings Expected to Be Movers at the Deadline
The Cavs and Pistons aren't the only teams expected to be movers at the trade deadline. According to NB Sports Bay Area's James Ham, the Sacramento Kings will also look to be active sellers in the coming weeks.
"Sources have confirmed to NBC Sports California that the team has been extremely active on the phones over the last two weeks. Whether that equates to a groundbreaking transaction between now and the NBA’s March 25 trade deadline is still unknown," Ham wrote.
According to Sam Amick and Jason Jones of The Athletic, rival executives have stated that Marvin Bagley III is up for grabs. However, he appears to be far from the only player that could be available.
"Outside of De’Aaron Fox and rookie Tyrese Haliburton, there are very few Kings players that should be considered off the table," Ham wrote.
At 14-22, the Kings are one of the few Western Conference teams legitimately out of the playoff mix. Their status as sellers is far from surprising.
Nikola Vucevic, Jerami Grant Drawing Interest from Boston
According to Charania, Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic is one of the hotter names potentially on the trade market. However, Orlando won't be inclined to part with him on the cheap.
"The Celtics and Hornets are among teams interested in Magic two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic, sources said. Rival teams expect that any haul for Vucevic would have to be massive," Charania wrote.
Charania also mentions Pistons forward Jarami Grant as a trade target of the Celtics.
While it remains to be seen if the 19-17 Celtics will be dedicated buyers at the deadline, it's financially possible. As CBS Sports' Sam Quinn pointed out, Boston has set itself up for a significant deadline deal.
"Boston can afford to absorb either of those deals outright. By signing-and-trading Gordon Hayward to the Charlotte Hornets this offseason, the Celtics gained a trade exception that could be used to absorb any player making $28.5 million or less. Grant and Vucevic both fit the bill," Quinn wrote.
At the very least, Boston will be a team to watch in the coming weeks.