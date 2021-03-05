Mark Pavelich, Star on 1980 'Miracle on Ice' Hockey Team, Dies at Age 63

Mike Groll/Associated Press

Hockey player Mark Pavelich, best known for being a member of the 1980 United States Olympic team, died at the age of 63.

Per Paul Walsh of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Pavelich was found dead Thursday at a Minnesota residential treatment center where he had been "receiving mental health treatment for the past several months."



The NHL and New York Rangers offered their condolences to Pavelich's family:

Pavelich played seven seasons in the NHL from 1981-92. He spent the first five years of his career with the Rangers, leading the team in scoring with 82 points during the 1983-84 season. The Minnesota native finished his professional career with 329 points in 355 career games.

As a member of the gold-medal-winning U.S. team at the 1980 Olympics, Pavelich recorded six assists and one goal in seven games. One of his assists set up Mike Eurzione's game-winning goal against the Soviet Union in the "Miracle on Ice."