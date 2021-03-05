Les Miles Placed on Administrative Leave by Kansas After Release of LSU Report

Matthew Putney/Associated Press

The University of Kansas football team has placed head coach Les Miles on administrative leave following a report from USA Today's Kenny Jacoby, Nancy Armour and Jessica Luther that revealed a 2013 investigation by LSU concluded Miles had conducted inappropriate behavior with female students while head coach of the Tigers.

Miles is alleged to have texted with women working as student staffers in the LSU athletic department, taking them alone to his condo and—in one alleged incident—kissing a student in his car after offering to help advance her career.

The USA TODAY report noted the investigation did not find Miles carried on sexual relationships with any of the women, yet LSU issued a letter of reprimand as well as banned him from being alone with student employees. The investigation was not disclosed until USA TODAY sued for its release amid a broader look at LSU's handling of numerous sexual misconduct cases.

Then-LSU athletic director Joe Alleva recommended firing Miles with cause in 2013 after the head coach allegedly defied rules put in place to keep him away from meeting with student workers alone.

Miles, who was hired by KU in 2019, denied the allegations through his attorney, Peter Ginsberg.

"As the report concludes, the allegation that Coach Miles attempted to kiss the woman was supported by no evidence and warranted no discipline: 'We do not believe under existing law and the terms of the contract there is cause to discipline and/or terminate' Coach Miles,” Ginsberg wrote in a statement, citing the investigation's findings.



The Jayhawks did not announce an interim coach. In two years at Kansas, Miles is 3-18 (1-16 Big 12) including a winless season in 2020. He's the fourth head coach hired by KU in a decade following Turner Gill, Charlie Weis and David Beaty.