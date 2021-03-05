Karl-Anthony Towns Honors Late Mother with Signature on New Maybach Car Seats

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns bought a new car that honors his late mother.

Per TMZ Sports, Towns purchased a brand new Mercedes-Maybach that has Jacqueline Towns' signature embroidered into the headrests on the seats.

Jacqueline died last April at the age of 59 because of complications from COVID-19. Karl-Anthony Towns Sr. was also hospitalized with the coronavirus, but he has recovered.

"There's a lot of adjectives you could use for emotions but for me I just know when people ask me how you're doing, it's a day-by-day thing," Towns said in a November interview on his YouTube page in his first public comments about Jacqueline's death. "I just don't know."

Towns announced in January that he tested positive with COVID-19 and went into isolation. He missed the T-Wolves' next 13 games before returning to the lineup on Feb. 10.