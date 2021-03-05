    Karl-Anthony Towns Honors Late Mother with Signature on New Maybach Car Seats

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 5, 2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns bought a new car that honors his late mother. 

    Per TMZ Sports, Towns purchased a brand new Mercedes-Maybach that has Jacqueline Towns' signature embroidered into the headrests on the seats.

    Jacqueline died last April at the age of 59 because of complications from COVID-19. Karl-Anthony Towns Sr. was also hospitalized with the coronavirus, but he has recovered. 

    "There's a lot of adjectives you could use for emotions but for me I just know when people ask me how you're doing, it's a day-by-day thing," Towns said in a November interview on his YouTube page in his first public comments about Jacqueline's death. "I just don't know."

    Towns announced in January that he tested positive with COVID-19 and went into isolation. He missed the T-Wolves' next 13 games before returning to the lineup on Feb. 10. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      No Wolves Bid for KG as Drama Continues

      No Wolves Bid for KG as Drama Continues
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      No Wolves Bid for KG as Drama Continues

      Justin Byers
      via Front Office Sports

      Best Landing Spots for Blake Griffin 🔮

      @danfavale picks the five best destinations for the star after he reportedly agreed to a buyout with the Pistons 📲

      Best Landing Spots for Blake Griffin 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Best Landing Spots for Blake Griffin 🔮

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      KAT Honors Late Mother with Signature on New Maybach Car Seats

      KAT Honors Late Mother with Signature on New Maybach Car Seats
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      KAT Honors Late Mother with Signature on New Maybach Car Seats

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA 2K21 Drops Full Ratings Update for LeBron vs. Durant and ASW

      NBA 2K21 Drops Full Ratings Update for LeBron vs. Durant and ASW
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA 2K21 Drops Full Ratings Update for LeBron vs. Durant and ASW

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report