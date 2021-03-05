    Damian Lillard on Retiring with Blazers: 'I Just Don't Want to Go Elsewhere'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2021

    Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
    Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

    Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard said Friday he shares similar feelings with the Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal about wanting to stay with one franchise.

    Lillard told Fred Katz and Jason Quick of The Athletic he often catches up with Beal, a popular target ahead of the March 25 NBA trade deadline, and they usually discuss their desires to find success with their current teams rather than move around to chase a championship.

    "I know how he feels because I get that all the time: 'You should go here; you should go there ...' from all kinds of different people, and I know he gets it too," Lillard said. "We've had that conversation. ...

    "He has the same feeling about it as I have: I just don't want to go elsewhere. This is our ninth year. We've been so invested in this to where it's like, this is what it is. This is where I want to get it done. And I'm sure he feels that same way."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

