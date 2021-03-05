NBA 3-Point Contest 2021: Highlights, Odds and Predictions for Participants

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Long distance shooting has become its own art form in the NBA, so it's no surprise that the 3-Point Contest is now a much-anticipated, marquee event during All-Star Weekend.

Everyone wants to see the best shooters in the league shoot their shot.

And when the stage is brightest, it brings out the biggest stars.

To that end, this year's contest will mark the first time that every contestant is a current NBA All Star.

Led by former champions Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) and Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), the field of six shooters will vie for bragging rights as the best deep ball sniper in the NBA on Sunday, March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta right before the 2021 All Star Game airs on TNT.

Here's a look at the participants, the latest odds (from DraftKings Sportsbook) and a prediction for who should emerge victorious.

3-Point Contest Information

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Date: Sunday, Mar. 7

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Participants and Latest Odds

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors +200

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns +200

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls +500

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz +500

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics +700

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics +700

3-Point Contest Winner Prediction: Stephen Curry

Out of sight, out of mind.

That's where Curry was last season as he watched the league forget just how good he is while recovering from injury on the sideline.

Golden State is down a Splash Brother (Klay Thompson), but the two-time MVP has returned to form, averaging 29.7 points per game, while shooting 41.1 percent from deep.

Additionally, he's leading the league in three pointers made with 169. The closest player to that number is Damian Lillard with 146. This would have been Lillard's third contest, but he pulled out to rest, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Fifth on that list is first time All Star Zach LaVine. In addition to his 120 made three's, LaVine is having a career-year in Chicago, averaging career-highs in points (28.7), assists (5.1), rebounds (5.2), free throw percentage (85.7), field goal percentage (61.5) and three point percentage (43.5).

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

The former UCLA Bruin has already conquered the Dunk Contest, now he'll get his chance to come out on top for his shooting.

Booker won it back in 2018, so he's battle tested and knows what it takes to win it again.

He's only shooting 36.2 percent from behind the arc this season, but he can get hot and that's all that matters in this competition.

Donovan Mitchell takes 8.7 three-point shots per game and he's used to connecting on 38.2 percent of them.

He doesn't have a quick release, though, so he might falter in the early round.

The Boston Celtics have two players in the field and they can both light it up from deep.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are shooting 38.8 and 36.8 percent from behind the arc, respectively, and can get hot at anytime.

But they are both long shots to win it.

Predictions for this event can be a bit tricky, especially since this is contest where anyone can get hot and start ripping nets.

So it all comes down to a certain Warriors practice back in December when Curry hit an incredible 105 straight 3-pointers.

His previous best was 77 in a row.

That's the kind of data point that can't be ignored.

Curry wins his second 3-Point Contest and reminds everyone that he's one of the best, if not the best, shooters to ever lace them up.