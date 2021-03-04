Luke Walton Reportedly Believes His Job Is Safe Despite Kings' 14-21 Record

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reportedly isn't expecting to lose his job following the team's 14-21 start to the season.

According to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, Walton "believes his job is safe for now."

The Kings close the first half of the season with a visit to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

The Kings had a strong performance out of the gates, going 12-11, before they dipped down to a tie for 12th in the Western Conference amid a streak that has seen them drop 10 of their last 12 games.

Players are starting to take notice of the effect such a streak could have on the people around them. Buddy Hield spoke out after the Kings pulled out the 123-120 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

"At some point, you have to take this thing seriously," he said, per Anderson. "You know that people’s jobs are on the line. Everybody’s fighting for something."

Walton expressed a similar sentiment, telling reporters he wants to win for his players and doesn't feel "pressure" from the front office amid his team's struggle.

At the halfway point of the season, two head coaches have been let go—Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders and Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce. But in Sacramento, following the trend would be costly.

According to Anderson, Walton has two years remaining on his contract.

"It’s exciting to see where this thing can go as long as we continue to build the right habits, as long as we continue to stay together and continue to work hard," Walton said, via Anderson. "That’s always been the recipe to success for me."