Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz: A Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya isn't satisfied with just one title belt. On Saturday, in the main event of the stacked UFC 259 card, he will hike up to light heavyweight to challenge Jan Blachowicz in a bid for a second piece of championship hardware.

Defeating Blachowicz won't be an easy task. The Pole will be the bigger, stronger man and enters the Octagon with plenty of momentum. If Adesanya can complete this feat, however, he will join Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo on the extremely sparse list of UFC fighters to hold titles in two weight classes concurrently.

Ahead of UFC 259, Bleacher Report has you covered with a head-to-toe breakdown of this champion vs. champion main event, along with a forecast as to how the fight is likely to end.