UFC 259 Predictions: Bleacher Report Staff Main Card Picks

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 259, easily the promotion's most stacked card of 2021 thus far, goes down this Saturday in Las Vegas.

The card will be headlined by a blockbuster champion-versus-champion fight, as middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya climbs up to light heavyweight to challenge divisional ruler Jan Blachowicz.

In addition to this blockbuster main event, the card will feature two other title fights, as pound-for-pound queen Amanda Nunes seeks to defend her featherweight title against a huge underdog in Megan Anderson, and new bantamweight champion Petr Yan looks for the first defense of his reign opposite No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling.

Outside of this trio of title fights, the UFC 259 bill also features appearances from a host of ranked contenders, former champions and title challengers. Suffice it to say that it's a massive night for the sport.

The action will be spread across ESPN+, ESPN, and pay-per-view. Before you hunker down for this night of high-quality fisticuffs, read through the B/R MMA crew's predictions for the five matchups that comprise the main card.