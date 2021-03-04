    2021 NBA All-Star Game to Feature HBCU-Themed Court

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021
    The court floor and league logo are shown after Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference final between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The 2021 NBA All-Star Game will feature a court designed to honor historically black colleges and universities: 

    The league has committed $3 million to help HBCU programs through the All-Star festivities, with the two teams playing for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and United Negro College Fund, per Rachel Nichols of ESPN.

    The Grambling and Florida A&M marching bands will take part in introductions, while HBCU alumni and students will be among the fans watching the game.

    Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the three officials for the game, Tom Washington, Courtney Kirkland and Tony Brown, are all HBCU grads.

    Former Tennessee State star Robert Covington is the lone HBCU grad in the NBA and is set to compete in the Skill Challenge on Sunday.

