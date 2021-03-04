Alistair Overeem Confirms UFC Exit; Famously Beat Brock Lesnar in 2011

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

One day after being released from UFC, Alistair Overeem confirmed the news and said a final goodbye to the company.

Overeem, who debuted in the promotion by defeating Brock Lesnar at UFC 141 in December 2011, issued his farewell message on Instagram:

"The final run has come to an end, but what a run it has been. Looking back at my 10 years in the UFC, this has been the experience of a lifetime. Huge thank you to the entire UFC staff, the fans and all the fighters I came across. Couldn't have wished for any other better career path. A special thank you to Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta for making everything possible. Fighting for all of you has been such an honor."

Overeem fought for various promotions early in his career prior to joining UFC. He was the first and only heavyweight champion in Strikeforce history after defeating Paul Buentello by TKO in November 2007.

After UFC purchased Strikeforce in 2011, Overeem made the jump to the company. The Demolition Man made a name for himself in the promotion right away with a first-round TKO of Lesnar. It was the last mixed martial arts fight for Lesnar until UFC 200 in July 2016.

Overeem did challenge for the heavyweight championship at UFC 203 in September 2016, but he was knocked out in the first round by Stipe Miocic. The 40-year-old most recently lost to Alexander Volkov by TKO in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Feb. 6.

During his nine years with UFC, Overeem posted a 12-8 record with nine wins coming by knockout or TKO. He is 47-19 with one no contest in 67 career mixed martial arts fights.