    LeBron James Tweets 1st Pictures of New 'Space Jam' Movie Ahead of July Release

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    LeBron James gave fans another taste of the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy movie with first-look images Thursday:

    The highly anticipated sequel is set to be released in July, 25 years after the original Space Jam starring Michael Jordan.

    James is ready to fill Jordan's shoes on the screen after being often compared to him on the court.

    "In my younger days, part of my thinking was 'Space Jam was so good, how can I top this?'" James told Derek Lawrence of Entertainment Weekly. "There's always going to be conversations about LeBron trying to do everything Michael [did]. But I've gotten older, and you know who you are. You know what you stand for."

    Just like the first film, the new version will also be full of cameos from other basketball stars including Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.  

