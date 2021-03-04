Kings' Harrison Barnes Reportedly Will Receive Trade Interest Ahead of Deadline

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

As the season continues to slip away from the Sacramento Kings, they have a decision to make about Harrison Barnes leading up to the March 25 trade deadline.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Barnes "will receive" interest from potential suitors if the Kings make him available.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on Feb. 12 that opposing teams "have been given the impression that the Kings have no interest in moving Barnes."

Sacramento was 12-12 at that point and on the fringes of playoff contention in the Western Conference.

Since that date, the Kings have lost nine of 11 games to fall to 14-21 overall this season. They are currently the No. 12 seed in the West standings and trail the Memphis Grizzlies by four games for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Amick noted that the Boston Celtics are one of the teams that would have interest in Barnes if he becomes available.

Barnes has two more years remaining on his contract after this season with decreasing salaries of $20.3 million in 2021-22 and $18.4 million in 2022-23. The 28-year-old is averaging 16.7 points per game on a career-high 49.2 percent shooting. He's also making 39.4 percent of his three-point attempts.