Julius Randle Says 'I'm Damn Proud to Be a Knick'; Eyes Long-Term Contract

Elsa/Associated Press

All-Star forward Julius Randle said he's "grateful" for the chance the New York Knicks gave him when he signed as a free agent in 2019, and he's hopeful to remain with the organization for the long haul.

"I'm damn proud to be a Knick," Randle wrote in a piece for The Players' Tribune on Thursday. He later expanded on his comments.

"When I came here almost two years ago that was the plan, I wanted to be here long term," he told reporters. "I want to be a Knick. My thoughts haven't changed."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.