    Julius Randle Says 'I'm Damn Proud to Be a Knick'; Eyes Long-Term Contract

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021
    Alerted 32m ago in the B/R App

    New York Knicks' Julius Randle celebrates after drawing a foul late in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in New York. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)
    Elsa/Associated Press

    All-Star forward Julius Randle said he's "grateful" for the chance the New York Knicks gave him when he signed as a free agent in 2019, and he's hopeful to remain with the organization for the long haul.

    "I'm damn proud to be a Knick," Randle wrote in a piece for The Players' Tribune on Thursday. He later expanded on his comments.

    "When I came here almost two years ago that was the plan, I wanted to be here long term," he told reporters. "I want to be a Knick. My thoughts haven't changed."

                           

