    Zion Williamson Returned to Court After Pelicans' Loss to 'Find My Flow'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Unhappy with how he played in Wednesday's 128-124 loss to the Chicago Bulls, Zion Williamson gave himself some extra time on the court to find his rhythm. 

    Per ESPN's Andrew Lopez, the New Orleans Pelicans star went through a shooting routine after the game in order to "find my flow."

    "I really felt like I let my team down, man," Williamson said. "It's like I tell y'all, I never want to let them down. All those free throws, it can't go down like that. I gotta be better in those situations. If I want to be one of those great players, I gotta take a lot of responsibility and be ready for those moments."

    Williamson's final stat line was right in line with what he's done all season. The 20-year-old scored a team-high 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting with nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. 

    One area where Williamson did struggle was at the free-throw line. He missed four attempts from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, including two straight with one minute, 23 seconds remaining and New Orleans trailing 117-113. The All-Star forward went just 8-of-16 from the line overall. 

    Lopez noted that Williamson "needed to make at least" 10 straight free throws during his post-game routine before moving out behind the three-point line. 

    The Pelicans will host the Miami Heat on Thursday night in the final game before the All-Star break for both teams. New Orleans has lost three of its last four games and is 11th in the Western Conference standings with a 15-20 overall record.   

