NBA Rumors: Aaron Gordon, John Collins Linked as Trade Targets for Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly "shown interest" in a pair of high-profile power forwards, with the Atlanta Hawks' John Collins and Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon looking appealing ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline on March 25.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday the Wolves and Magic held "substantive conversations" about Gordon before he suffered an ankle injury in a Jan. 31 loss to the Toronto Raptors, and those talks could pick back up once he's close to a return.

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons are keeping Blake Griffin on the bench for the time being as they continue to explore trade opportunities for the six-time All-Star. The Cleveland Cavaliers are also holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him.



Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move to help contenders.

