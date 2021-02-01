    Report: Magic's Aaron Gordon Has Severe Ankle Sprain; Out 4-6 Weeks with Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2021
    Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) sets up a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon reportedly will miss 4-6 weeks with a severe left ankle sprain, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

    Gordon suffered the injury Sunday, leaving Orlando's matchup against the Toronto Raptors

    In his seventh season with the Magic, the 6'8", 235-pound forward has largely stayed healthy during his NBA career. He missed significant time as a rookie and during the 2017-18 season but has otherwise kept himself available for the Magic.

    Once viewed as a potential star in the making, Gordon's NBA trajectory has largely plateaued. He's averaging 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season while missing only two games. He has showed a noticeable improvement as a three-point shooter (career-best 36.9 percent) but has struggled elsewhere on the floor.

    The Magic are thin at the 4 spot with Jonathan Isaac also out for the season and Chuma Okeke and Al-Farouq Aminu dealing with injuries, so the Arizona product's absence will have an even greater impact. Gary Clark should see a bump in playing time while Gordon is sidelined.

