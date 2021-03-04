NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2021: Top Contenders, Predictions for Exciting Event

0 of 3

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

NBA All-Star Weekend is when possibly the most anticipated annual exhibition game in professional sports takes place. Additionally, the league hosts several competitions that have become staples for hardcore and casual hoops fans alike. For many of us, the Slam Dunk Contest has become the most memorable and easily accessible event of the weekend.

This year, the NBA has condensed all of the All-Star festivities into one day: Sunday. Nevertheless, the Slam Dunk Contest will still take place. The 36th edition of the competition will lack some of the star power and pomp and circumstance that made it so popular, but it could be a star-making vehicle for an up-and-comer.

As of Thursday morning, only three participants have entered the contest. Reigning champion Derrick Jones Jr. won't defend his title in Atlanta. Instead, these new faces will battle it out for the chance to become the next top showman. Let's take a look at the contestants and rate their chances of winning the event.