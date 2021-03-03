    Jim Boeheim Takes Shot at Reporter After Syracuse's Win over Clemson

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021

    Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim complains to an official as his team plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 96-76. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim had some choice words for a reporter following Wednesday's 64-54 victory over Clemson.

    Matthew Gutierrez of The Athletic explained the situation on Twitter: "Boeheim says via Zoom that I have never played basketball before and I am 5-foot-2, so I am not qualified to have an opinion on Syracuse."

    The victory was Syracuse's second in a row as it looks to make a late push to reach the NCAA tournament.

    The Orange are very much on the bubble and may need to make a quality impression at the ACC tournament to qualify for the field. 

    Boeheim isn't the only marquee coach from the ACC who has expressed frustration with a reporter this season. North Carolina's Roy Williams did so following a blowout loss to Marquette, and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski apologized for angrily responding to a question from a student reporter following a loss to Louisville.

