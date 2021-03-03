Jim Boeheim Takes Shot at Reporter After Syracuse's Win over Clemson

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim had some choice words for a reporter following Wednesday's 64-54 victory over Clemson.

Matthew Gutierrez of The Athletic explained the situation on Twitter: "Boeheim says via Zoom that I have never played basketball before and I am 5-foot-2, so I am not qualified to have an opinion on Syracuse."

The victory was Syracuse's second in a row as it looks to make a late push to reach the NCAA tournament.

The Orange are very much on the bubble and may need to make a quality impression at the ACC tournament to qualify for the field.

Boeheim isn't the only marquee coach from the ACC who has expressed frustration with a reporter this season. North Carolina's Roy Williams did so following a blowout loss to Marquette, and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski apologized for angrily responding to a question from a student reporter following a loss to Louisville.