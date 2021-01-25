Duke's Mike Krzyzewski Apologizes to Student Reporter for Response to Question

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

After a critical response to a question during his press conference Saturday, Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski personally called the student reporter to apologize.

The situation came after the Blue Devils' loss to Louisville when Krzyzewski angrily responded to Duke Chronicle's Jake Piazza:

Piazza elaborated on the situation from his perspective in a column Monday.

"Once I got back to my apartment building, the weekend had another surprise in store for me. My phone rang and Coach K was on the other end of the line," Piazza wrote. "Our call was short, but the sincerity in his apology was genuine. And in the end, I appreciated the call."

The initial exchange led to plenty of debate on social media, with many criticizing Krzyzewski for his response to the question.

The incident also takes place in the midst of a rare rough patch for the Blue Devils on the court, losing three straight games to fall to 5-5. The squad fell out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2016 and didn't get a single vote in the latest Associated Press poll.

Duke will be back in action Tuesday against Georgia Tech.