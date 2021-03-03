Video: Cavaliers Players Recreate Triple H, Big Show WWE Entrances at Practice

Video: Cavaliers Players Recreate Triple H, Big Show WWE Entrances at PracticeMarch 4, 2021
Matt Slocum/Associated Press
Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Dylan Windler and Damyean Dotson recreated the entrances of former WWE Superstars Triple H and Big Show, respectively, prior to their shooting competition at a recent practice:
Windler emulated Triple H's water-spitting at the edge of the ring. You can see the current WWE executive vice president in action here:
Dotson did a good job emulating Big Show's slow walks to and in the ring. The Big Show is no more, however, as he will be making his AEW debut under his real name, Paul Wight, on Wednesday at AEW Dynamite.
As for the shooting competition, Dotson entered as the champion, but Windler left the court with the belt.
