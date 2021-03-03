    Video: Cavaliers Players Recreate Triple H, Big Show WWE Entrances at Practice

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 4, 2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Dylan Windler plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Dylan Windler and Damyean Dotson recreated the entrances of former WWE Superstars Triple H and Big Show, respectively, prior to their shooting competition at a recent practice:

    Windler emulated Triple H's water-spitting at the edge of the ring. You can see the current WWE executive vice president in action here:

    Dotson did a good job emulating Big Show's slow walks to and in the ring. The Big Show is no more, however, as he will be making his AEW debut under his real name, Paul Wight, on Wednesday at AEW Dynamite.

    As for the shooting competition, Dotson entered as the champion, but Windler left the court with the belt.

     

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Harden Triple-Doubles as Nets Beat Rockets

      The Beard went off in his return to Houston with 29 pts, 10 rebs, 14 asts

      Harden Triple-Doubles as Nets Beat Rockets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Harden Triple-Doubles as Nets Beat Rockets

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Cleveland Cavaliers can’t finish, lose to Indiana Pacers 114-111 in final game before All-Star break

      Cleveland Cavaliers can’t finish, lose to Indiana Pacers 114-111 in final game before All-Star break
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Cleveland Cavaliers can’t finish, lose to Indiana Pacers 114-111 in final game before All-Star break

      cleveland
      via cleveland

      VIDEO: Collin Sexton leaves Cavs fans in awe with tough reverse layup vs. Pacers

      VIDEO: Collin Sexton leaves Cavs fans in awe with tough reverse layup vs. Pacers
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      VIDEO: Collin Sexton leaves Cavs fans in awe with tough reverse layup vs. Pacers

      Paolo Songco
      via Cavs Nation

      J.B. Bickerstaff 'Couldn't Have Been More Disappointed' in Hawks Firing Pierce

      J.B. Bickerstaff 'Couldn't Have Been More Disappointed' in Hawks Firing Pierce
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      J.B. Bickerstaff 'Couldn't Have Been More Disappointed' in Hawks Firing Pierce

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report