Les Miles Ends Bid to Stop Release of 2013 Report on Alleged Sexual Harassment

Former LSU and current Kansas head football coach Les Miles ended a legal bid designed to stop the public release of findings from a 2013 investigation.

Kenny Jacoby, Nancy Armour and Jessica Luther of USA Today reported the news Wednesday, noting the investigation was done in response to allegations Miles sexually harassed student workers and made sexist comments when he was the coach for the Tigers.

"Quite simply, Mr. Miles cannot defend himself against the inaccurate and unfair media attention that this matter has received during the past week without citing to the Report's findings and conclusions," Miles' attorney, Peter Ginsberg, wrote.

LSU refused to publicly release the findings of the report, which prompted USA Today to sue for access. That is when Miles intervened and said releasing the information would violate the privacy granted to him by the Louisiana constitution.

The SEC school still objects to the report's release.

While the Miles investigation was done by law firm Taylor Porter, LSU also hired outside law firm Husch Blackwell to audit how it handled sexual misconduct cases after USA Today reported it mishandled numerous cases and allegations.

Wednesday's report cited independent sources who said the Miles probe did not absolve the coach of wrongdoing but determined he did not break the law.

Miles coached at Oklahoma State from 2001 to 2004 before he coached the Tigers from 2005 until he was fired four games into the 2016 season. Kansas said it was not aware of the allegations against him when it hired him in 2018.