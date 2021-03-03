James Harden Triple-Doubles as Nets Beat Rockets in BKN Star's Houston Return

Darren Abate/Associated Press

In his return to Houston, James Harden joined in as the Brooklyn Nets asserted their dominance over the Rockets with a 132-114 win on Wednesday.

Harden paced the Nets with his eighth triple-double with the Nets (29 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds), leading the team to improve to 24-13 on the season.

The Rockets, who have now lost 13 consecutive games, were paced by a season-high 36 points from John Wall.

Notable Performers

John Wall, Rockets : 36 PTS, 5 AST

: 36 PTS, 5 AST Victor Oladipo, Rockets : 33 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST

: 33 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST James Harden, Nets: 29 PTS, 14 AST, 10 REB

29 PTS, 14 AST, 10 REB Kyrie Irving, Nets: 24 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB

James Harden's Happy Homecoming

After he dropped his seventh triple-double of his Nets career Monday night, the stage was set for Harden to head back to Houston for the first time since the holdout that eventually led to his departure from the organization.

Harden became the first player to tally 30 points, 15 assists and at least 10 rebounds without a turnover, according to Elias Sports Bureau (h/t Malika Andrews of ESPN).

He carried that success into Wednesday.

But before he got started, the Rockets honored Harden with a video tribute.

In the first half, he led the Nets with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, already flirting with another triple-double with nine assists and seven rebounds. Kyrie Irving was close behind with 11 points, and Nicolas Claxton starred with 12 points in just seven minutes off the bench to start the game.

Even in Kevin Durant's absence, there were points to be had from Brooklyn.

The Nets' defensive woes were still on display as they allowed the Rockets to shoot 41.8 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from the line while turning the ball over 15 times.

But the offensive power was there to help overcome where the defense fell short. Harden ended the night with 29 points, with Irving right behind with 24.

In the end, Harden's homecoming wasn't spurned by a streak-snapping loss, and the Nets will head into the break happy (and ready for Durant to return to make them even more of a force in the second half).

Will John Wall and Victor Oladipo Be Enough?

The Rockets looked to John Wall and Victor Oladipo to pace them in their last outing, with Wall leading with 32 points and Oladipo posting 20. But Eric Gordon was sidelined for knee soreness, Danuel House Jr. was hurt in the first half, and key bench player David Nwaba was recovering from a sore wrist, and the team fell 101-90 for its 12th straight loss.

While Brooklyn packs an offensive punch even when one member of their Big 3 isn't in the lineup, their defense has shown cracks. The Nets boast a defensive rating of 113.6, tied for fourth-worst in the league, according to NBA Advanced Stats.

The matchup could've provided a breakthrough for the struggling Rockets, who haven't won since losing center Christian Wood to an ankle injury. The outlook was grim entering Wednesday as the Rockets had just eight players dressed against one of the strongest offensive teams.

They hung on in the first quarter, with a 30-27 deficit, but entered the half down slightly more at 67-54.

As expected, Wall and Oladipo led the way.

In the first half, Wall starred with 21 points on three-of-five shooting from deep, and Oladipo tacked on 11, but no other scorer recorded double digits in the first half while the Nets had four scorers with at least 10 points.

Things got closer in the third as Oladipo scored 18 points in the quarter to bring the Rockets within 10 points of Brooklyn before they pulled away, taking a 101-85 lead into the final frame.

But the Rockets couldn't pull past the Nets, despite a season-high 36 points from Wall and 33 from Oladipo.

Now with 13 straight losses, the Rockets will have the break to get back on track, lest they carry their losing streak into the second half.







What's Next?

For these teams, the All-Star break.