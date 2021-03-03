    Mavericks' Luka Doncic Creates LinkedIn Profile; Skills Include 'Basketball'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 3, 2021
    Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    If you've ever wondered what a superstar athlete's LinkedIn profile would look like, Luka Doncic has provided the answer.

    The Dallas Mavericks star created a profile on the networking website as part of his marketing deal with BioSteel Sports. 

    Under the "Skills & Endorsements" section of his page, Doncic listed "basketball."

    Anyone who has watched Doncic play over the past three seasons can certainly agree that basketball is a skill he possesses. The 22-year-old is already a two-time All-Star and is averaging 28.6 points, 9.0 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game in 32 starts this season. 

    Even though Doncic has added the title of Global Chief Hydration Officer to his resume with BioSteel Sports, his main focus will remain helping the Mavericks get back to the postseason. He's been holding up his end of the bargain in the first of the regular season.  

