Suns' Devin Booker Ejected vs. Lakers After 2 Straight Technical Fouls

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker was ejected early in the second half from a nationally televised contest against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

With the Suns up 70-63—and the Lakers starting to go on a run—Booker was hit with back-to-back technicals during a dead ball after LeBron James drove in on him. Booker had been working on a solid performance to that point, posting 17 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals in 24 minutes.

Replays showed Booker spike the ball after being assessed his first technical foul, leading to a second technical and an automatic ejection.

Phoenix continues to chase the Lakers for first place in the Pacific Division and entered Tuesday's game trailing by one game in the standings. Now the Suns will have to try to finish off the Lakers without their franchise player.