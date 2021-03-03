Packers' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have some work to do on their offensive and defensive lines in the offseason to get back to the NFC Championship Game.

Green Bay could lose center Corey Linsley in free agency, and they need more support for Kenny Clark on the defensive front.

The Packers front office can't afford to miss on their potential free-agent additions at those respective positions. If they do, they may lack the proper protection for Aaron Rodgers, or a tenacious pass rush.

Matt LaFleur's team has some serious decisions to make at the offensive skill positions as well. Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams are about to be free agents, and the Packers could use an upgrade behind Davante Adams.

Green Bay could trust its crop of young players or rely on the NFL draft at running back or wide receiver instead of chasing needs with players who may not be as productive in LaFleur's system.